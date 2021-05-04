Mrs. Virginia L. Rice, 78, of New Tazewell, was born June 7, 1942, and passed away at her home on April 22, 2021, with her loving family by her side.

Virginia was baptized at Mt. Gillead Baptist Church on Aug. 17, 1952. She was a member of the Full Gospel Church of Springdale.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Frank Rice; parents Clarence and Maggie Brooks; three brothers, Leonard and wife Mary Brooks, James Brooks, Howard and wife Margie Brooks.

She is survived by her two daughters, Tammy Brooks Daniels and fiancé Mike Gilbert, and Shannon Rice and fiancé Scott Earls; three grandchildren, Heather Johnston and husband Wesley, Amanda Rowland, and Haley Smith, and one great-granddaughter, Caleigh Johnston; a sister, Pam Gilbert, a sister-in-law, Judy Brooks, several nieces, nephews, and other loving friends and relatives.

The family received friends Saturday, April 24, 2021, from 11 a.m. until noon, with funeral services to following at noon in the Claiborne-Overholt Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Jack Daniels officiating.

Music will be provided by David Painter. Burial will follow in the Crane Cemetery.

Claiborne-Overholt Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family.