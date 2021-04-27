Gertrude “Trudy” Miracle, 89

Gertrude “Trudy” Miracle, age 89, of Auburn Hills, Michigan, formerly of Miracle, Kentucky, passed away on April 26, 2021.

She was born on January 19, 1932 in Miracle, KY to the late Fred and Eller Miracle. She married her sweetheart John B. Miracle and moved to Michigan where she raised her family. That family would grow to 4 daughters, 6 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren whom she loved. Her family was everything to her, Gertrude was their rock and the glue that held them all together. Her close-knit family will miss her deeply and will continue on cherishing her precious memory.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband of 60 years, John B. Miracle and son-in-law Walt Fielding

She is survived by the following members of her family, children Paulette Ryan and Cesar Avalos, Pat Fielding, Sharon and Byron Pauley and Teresa and Robert Lesko, grandchildren Brandon and Michelle Ryan, Amy and Roosevelt Barge, Chauna and Rodney Mullins, April and Jon Tabone, Joshua Pauley and Lisa and Ken Ochoa, great grandchildren Alexyss, Chay, Amaya, Taeya, Anthony, Roosevelt Jr., Olivia, John, Emmett and Kenny, siblings Dolly Jean Gibbons, Estella Miracle, Ira Lee Miracle and Wanda Jackson, as well as a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

The family of Gertrude Miracle will receive friends from 12:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 1, 2021 at Green Hills Funeral Home.

Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 1, 2021 at the Green Hills Funeral Home Chapel.

Graveside services to immediately follow at the Miracle Family Cemetery on Joy Otis Miracle Road, Brownies Creek, KY.

Green Hills Funeral Home, Middlesboro, is honored to serve the Miracle Family.

