Elizabeth Rose (Duncan) Carrol

Elizabeth Rose (Duncan) Carroll, better known as “Libby”, born September 6, 1946 made the journey to her hea venly home Sunday, March 28, 2021, leaving a legacy of family and friendship. A daughter, sister, wife, mother, aunt and her absolute favorite, “Nanny” were the many hats she wore so perfectly. As a believer in Christ, Libby was a faithful member of Hensley’s Chapel Baptist Church where her children were raised and later her grandchildren. Libby worked for the Middlesboro Independent School System as a bus driver for 34 years, touching the lives of students and making lifelong relationships.

Libby is the daughter of the late Arnold and Josephine (Prater) Duncan. Survivors include her husband of 55 years, Donald Wayne Carroll; three daughters: Deenae Carroll of Pineville, KY, Kimberly (Bobby) Slusher of Pineville, KY and Jessica (Michael) Teaney of Harrogate, TN; six grandchildren: DeAnna (Samson) Bailey of Harrogate, TN, Brittany (Chris) Gilbert of Richmond, KY, Steven (Kaylee) Slusher of Harrogate, TN, Kaitlynn (Nathaniel) Lewis of Middlesboro, KY, Lucas Teaney and Ethan Bullins, both of Harrogate, TN; six great grandchildren: Logan and Benson Bailey, Liam and Ryker Gilbert, Bryer Slusher and arriving soon, Sawyer Lewis; brother, Bill (Judy) Duncan of Tazewell, TN and a host of nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank Dr. Rob (Haley) Wilmoth and the entire staff of Claiborne Co. Hospital for their care and compassion.

Graveside service will be 2 p.m., Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at Harrogate Cemetery with Rev. Mike Sutton officiating. Pallbearers will be Samson Bailey, Chris Gilbert, Bobby Slusher, Steven Slusher, Michael Teaney, and Nathaniel Lewis.

Shumate Funeral Home is honored to serve the Family of Elizabeth “Libby” Carroll and is entrusted with all arrangements.

Guestbook and Candle Lighting at www.shumatefuneralhome.com