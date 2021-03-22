Christopher Hayden Yeary, 56

Christopher Hayden Yeary, age 56, Ewing, VA passed away Friday, March 19, 2021 at Hazard ARH. He was born June 11, 1964 in Mid dlesboro, KY, the son of the late Lonas Arthur Yeary and Yvonna Sue Yeary. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother, Eddie Lee Yeary and a very special friend, Benny Pauley. He was a truck driver for many years. He was known by his trucker friends as “Criss Cross”.

He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Melinda Yeary; one son, Christopher, Jordan Yeary and one brother, David Wayne Yeary.

Graveside service will be private.

Shumate Funeral Home is honored to serve the Family of Christopher Hayden Yeary and is entrusted with all arrangements.

