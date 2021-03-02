Frances Sinkhorn, 66
Frances Sinkhorn, age 66 of Pineville, KY passed away February 28, 2021 in Claiborne County, TN. She was born June 21, 1954 to Lucy and James Epperson. Frances had been a Pineville City Council woman and Certified Nursing Assistant.
She was preceded in death by her husband Orville (Poodle) Sinkhorn; son Orville Sinkhorn Jr., son-in-law Stevie Payne; sisters Dianna Caldwell and Magglena Epperson and brother Ben Epperson.
She is survived by two daughters, Jennifer (Kevin) Carnes of Pineville, KY and Melinda Sinkhorn of Pineville, KY; three grandchildren, Ashley Payne of Tazewell, TN, Andrea (Chad) Cowan of Middlesboro, KY and Dalton Payne of Pineville, KY; two great-granddaughters Bailee Fuson and Kamryn Cowan; brothers Danny (Fairanna) Epperson of Tazewell, TN, Albert (Carol) Epperson of Carlisle, PA; sisters Ruby Hurst of Corbin, KY, Ada Hoskins of Middlesboro, KY and Dorothy (Jimmy) Black of Tazewell, TN. A host of nieces, nephews’ other relatives and many friends.
Per Ms. Sinkhorn’s request she was cremated by the Brooks-Durham Funeral Home. Interment will take place in the Payne Cemetery, Pineville, KY on Thursday, March 4, 2021 at 3PM. The Brooks-Durham Funeral Home is honored to serve the Sinkhorn family. www.brooksdurhamfuneralhome.
Fred Woodby, 56
Fred Woodby age 56, went home to be with our Lord Jesus on February 16, 2021. He was born June... read more