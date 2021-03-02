Frances Sinkhorn, 66

Frances Sinkhorn, age 66 of Pineville, KY passed away February 28, 2021 in Claiborne County, T N. She was born June 21, 1954 to Lucy and James Epperson. Frances had been a Pineville City Council woman and Certified Nursing Assistant.

She was preceded in death by her husband Orville (Poodle) Sinkhorn; son Orville Sinkhorn Jr., son-in-law Stevie Payne; sisters Dianna Caldwell and Magglena Epperson and brother Ben Epperson.

She is survived by two daughters, Jennifer (Kevin) Carnes of Pineville, KY and Melinda Sinkhorn of Pineville, KY; three grandchildren, Ashley Payne of Tazewell, TN, Andrea (Chad) Cowan of Middlesboro, KY and Dalton Payne of Pineville, KY; two great-granddaughters Bailee Fuson and Kamryn Cowan; brothers Danny (Fairanna) Epperson of Tazewell, TN, Albert (Carol) Epperson of Carlisle, PA; sisters Ruby Hurst of Corbin, KY, Ada Hoskins of Middlesboro, KY and Dorothy (Jimmy) Black of Tazewell, TN. A host of nieces, nephews’ other relatives and many friends.

Per Ms. Sinkhorn’s request she was cremated by the Brooks-Durham Funeral Home. Interment will take place in the Payne Cemetery, Pineville, KY on Thursday, March 4, 2021 at 3PM. The Brooks-Durham Funeral Home is honored to serve the Sinkhorn family. www.brooksdurhamfuneralhome. com