Barbara I. McGregor, 75

Barbara I. McGregor, age 75, New Tazewell, TN passed away Friday, January 29, 2021 at Diversicare of Claiborne, New Ta zewell, TN. She was born on September 13, 1945 in Pineville, KY, the daughter of the late Farley and Pearl McGeorge. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her brother, Farley McGeorge, Jr. and sisters: Mildred Ayers, Cleo Ayers and Jene Harrison. She believed in the Baptist Faith.

Barbara is survived by her daughters: Leah (Troy) Carey and Barbara Green; grandchildren: Brooke (Dylan) Ensor, Jonathan (Nicole) Green, James Green, and Andrea (Robert) Jones; seven great grandchildren and a host of family and friends.

Funeral service will be 2 p.m., Tuesday, February 2, 2021 at Shumate Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. David Howard officiating. Pallbearers will be Troy Carey, Dylan Ensor, Jonathan Green, Billy Ayers, James Green and Emanuel Daniels. Graveside service will follow at Tackett Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends 12 – 2 p.m., Tuesday, February 2, 2021 at Shumate Funeral Home Chapel.

CDC guidelines of social distancing and wearing a mask will be followed.

Shumate Funeral Home is honored to serve the Family of Barbara McGregor and is entrusted with all arrangements.

Candle Lighting and Guestbook at www.shumatefuneralhome.com