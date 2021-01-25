Norma Jean Rapier Snellings, 78

Norma Jean Rapier Snellings, age 78 of Pathfork, KY went home to be with her Lord and Savior, January 20, 2021. M rs. Snellings was born November 7, 1942 in High Splint, Harlan Co, KY, to the late Robert Wesley and Myrtle Pittman Rapier. Mrs. Snellings loved the Lord and was church treasurer and sang at Tugglesville Baptist Church, she loved to sing and began singing as a child at Oakdale Baptist Church. She loved her family and was a wonderful mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Charles Snellings Jr.; great-granddaughter Charlotte Rose Evans; brothers Bobby Lynn Rapier, J.C Rapier and Larry Rapier; sister Mary Rapier Saylor; her dear friend, Conley Miracle.

Survivors include her daughters, Charla Jean Snellings Evans (Thomas) and Joyce Ann Snellings Middleton (Wendell); Grandchildren Whitney Nicole Middleton Lefevers (Todd), Charles Thomas Evans (Shilah), Ashley Elizabeth Middleton, Kaitlyn Alexis Middleton, Ryan Cole Evans, Thomas Michael Evans (Kayla) and Ashley Renee Evans; great-grandchildren Sadie Skidmore, Cora Jane Evans, Charlee Ann Evans, Azariah Reagan Lefevers, Kameron Evans, Jackson Evans, Sophia Evans, Seraphina Evans and Leann Evans ; brothers Grover Cupp, Elzie Ray Rapier and Bradley (Melinda) Rapier; stepbrother Carl “W.C” Nichols; a host of nieces, nephews’ other relatives and many friends. A special thanks to Rockcastle Respiratory Hospital, Dr. Saylor, Katie, Megan and Jeanette and the whole staff for their kindness and compassion.

Funeral services will be Sunday, January 24, 2021 at 2PM at Brooks-Durham Funeral Home with Rev. Ray Stepp; burial will follow in Alva Memorial Gardens, Blackstar, KY.

The family will receive friends after 12 noon on Sunday, January 24, 2021 at Brooks-Durham Funeral Home until the funeral hour at 2PM. The Brooks-Durham Funeral Home is honored to serve the Snellings family and ask that you keep them in your prayers.