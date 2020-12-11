Rickey Hatmaker, 62

R ickey Hatmaker, 62 of Pineville, Kentucky passed away on Monday December 7, 2020 at the Bristol Regional Medical Center in Bristol, Tennessee. He was born on July 17, 1958 and was a son of the late William Edward and Kathleen Edwards Hatmaker. He attended the Trinity Pentecostal Lighthouse Church, as well as many other churches throughout the years. No one came into contact with Rickey without it being obvious that he loved his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and his family. Rickey always had a smile and kind word to share. He was generous to a fault and always willing to help anyone in need or just to see them smile. Rickey had worked in commercial sales for Lowe’s Home Improvement.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Vernon Rex Hatmaker and Sam Hatmaker; and sister, Edith Warren.

Survivors include his brothers and sisters, Marlene Clouse, Sherry Hatmaker, Althea Peters and husband, Alvin, Jackie Hoskins and husband, Roger, Micky Hatmaker and wife, Carla, Melissa Owens and husband, Tim, James Hatmaker, Roberta Kahl, Rossetta Feldman, Brenda Carter and Wanda Cole; sister-in-law, Hazel Brock Hatmaker; nieces and nephews, Jerry Sprinkles, Krystal Bunch, Elizabeth Lucas, Nekoda Hatmaker and Hannah Mills; special family members, Dewayne Napier, Sammie Napier, Jewel Richey and Thomas Bryson Richey; and a host of other family members and many friends.

Due to current Covid-19 restrictions, a private graveside funeral service were held on Thursday, December 10, 2020 at the Hatmaker Cemetery in Jenson with Rev. Darrell Lowe. Pallbearers were Micky Hatmaker, Roger Hoskins, Jon Lucas, Dewayne Napier, Nekoda Hatmaker and Jerry Sprinkles. The Arnett & Steele Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Pineville is honored to be serving the Hatmaker family.