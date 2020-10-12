Christine Earle

Christine. Earle, 53, of Fairchild, WI, daughter of Robert and Nancy (Kruschke) Earle was born Oct. 26, 1966, in Milwaukee, WI. She lived most of her life in Wisconsin. After her cancer diagnosis she fought with all her strength until passing away Sept. 4, 2020.

Christine will be dearly missed by her 3 sons, Anthony and Tyler Nicholson, Johnny Sedillo, 4 beloved grandchildren, Cody, Alexis, Jason and Nathaniel; mother, Nancy Earle of Fairchild; 3 sisters, Virginia Regelin,, Vickie (Chuck) Seymour, April (David) Conway.

Her father Robert; sister Laura Ackland; and 3 nephews preceded her in death. ,

Graveside services will be held Saturday Sept. 17, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. in Tuner Cemetery, Middlesboro.

For a complete obituary check website at: andersonfhaugusta.com