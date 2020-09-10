Faye Johnson Brock, 76, of Kettle Island passed away on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at her home. She was born in Straight Creek on to the late Carl W. and Bertha Elliott Johnson. Faye had been a member of Mill Creek Baptist Church and owned a restaurant and grocery store with her husband. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and mother-in-law.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Dewey Charles Brock and her sister, Jo Ella Foster.

She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Phillip and Sally Brock; grandchildren, B.J. Brock, Teagan Brock and Chris Leake, and Stephen Baker; great-grandchildren, Presley Brock and Kinley Brock; brother, Carl Johnson Jr and his wife, Carol Ann; sister, Carolyn McGeorge; special friends, Shelby and Tonya Collett and Dean Collett, and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Funeral services were held on Friday, September 11, 2020 at 3:00 PM at the Mill Creek Baptist Church with Rev. Ron Howard presiding. Music was by Mickey Wilder, Ron Howard, and Faye Messer. Burial was at the Brock Family Cemetery in Kettle Island. Pallbearers were Phillip Brock, B.J. Brock, Chris Leake, Stephen Baker, Michael Johnson, Shane Stewart and Kyle Dunn. Honorary pallbearers will be Carl Frith, Carl Johnson, Jr., Donnie Brock, John R. Brock, Shelby Collett, Dean Collett, David Messer and Ronnie Slone.

The family received friends on Friday after 1:00 PM at the Mill Creek Baptist Church on Highway 221.

Arnett & Steele Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Pineville, is honored to serve the Brock Family. Light a candle of remembrance and sign the guest register at www.arnettsteele.com.