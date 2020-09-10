Donald R. Denny, 82

Do nald R. Denny, age 82, a resident of Bowling Green, KY, passed away on Monday, September 7, 2020.

He was born on August 9, 1938 in Colmar, KY to the late Roscoe and Mollie Hayes Denny. Donald was a member of Eastwood Baptist Church in Bowling Green, KY and a Deacon at Second Baptist Church in Defiance, OH. He retired from Central Foundry of Defiance, Ohio, a division of General Motors, and was currently employed as a customer service and delivery representative at Sheldon’s Express Pharmacy in Bowling Green. A 1957 graduate of Middlesboro High School, Donald enjoyed basketball during his high school days. He also loved fishing, golf, and was an avid University of Kentucky fan.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister Reba Standifer and brother-in-law Phillip Standifer.

Left to mourn his passing, wife Myrna Tennyson Denny of Bowling Green, KY, son Gregory Alan Denny of Bowling Green, KY, as well as a host of many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends who will miss him dearly.

Graveside Services will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at Harrogate Cemetery, Harrogate, TN, with Rev. Ralph Tennyson and Rev. Emory “Junior” Minton presiding.

Honorary Pallbearers will be Albert Tennyson, Charles Rector, Jesse Hill, Alfred Tennyson, Scott Marcum, Jeffrey Standifer, Mike Standifer, Trae Hill and Justin Wilkinson.

Green Hills Funeral Home, Middlesboro, is honored to serve the Denny Family.