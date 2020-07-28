Evelyn Josephine Thompson 1931-2020 Evelyn Josephine Thompson, 88, formerly of Middlesboro, KY, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, July 26, 2020 following a long illness. Her loving husband of 68 years, Glen, was by her side. She is preceded in death by her parents: Nellie and Sylvester Cuvelier; broth- ers: Edmond, Charles, and Edward, and granddaughter, Brandy Thompson.

She is survived by her husband, Glen; children: Cindy Lilly of Eutis, FL, Delores Willis of Winchester, KY, Gary Thompson of Harrogate, TN, Mark Thompson of Monks Corner, SC, and Tim Thompson of Morristown, TN; nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Evelyn was a follower of Jesus and was a faithful member of Southside Baptist Church for 45 years. She loved teaching Sunday School with her friend Ruth Browning for many years. As a member of the Gideon Auxiliary, Evelyn helped distribute thousands of cop- ies of the Bible throughout the area. Evelyn also had a ministry to the women at the Bell County jail for over 25 years. She loved to serve others. Evelyn also served her family. She loved to cook and keep house for her family. Her waffles and yellow cake with chocolate icing have achieved legendary status with all who had the pleasure to taste them. Her favor- ite times were found when all of the children would come home, gather around the table and play games, laugh and tell stories. She would work from the break of dawn, with Glen by her side, and prepare a meal beyond compare for the entire family. (Although she never sat down and ate herself.)

On Wednesday, July 29, 2020, a visitation will be held at Southside Baptist Church at 410 Doncaster Ave. from 12:00-2:00, and then a graveside service at 3:00. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Southside Baptist Church and Gideon’s International (www.gideons.org).

Shumate Funeral Home is honored to serve the Thompson Family and is entrusted with all arrange- ments. Candle Lighting and Guestbook at www.shumatefu- neralhome.com