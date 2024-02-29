Elks Lodge supports Friends of the Shelter Published 3:41 pm Thursday, February 29, 2024

Submitted Article

Middlesboro Elks Lodge #119 recently hosted a second Benefit Trivia Contest with all proceeds donated to the Friends of the Bell County Animal Shelter.

Friends of the Shelter (FOS) is a non-profit, all volunteer animal welfare organization that works tirelessly to reduce the number of unwanted animals in Middlesboro and all of Bell County. Among other things, FOS provides assistance to low-income families with the cost of spay/neuter for their animals. Thanks to proceeds from the Trivial Contest plus additional funds from the Elks National Foundation, the Elks were able to donate $500 to FOS.

Founded in Middlesboro in 1890, Middlesboro Elks Lodge #119 is a non-profit 501C charitable organization that is one of a network of close to 2,000 lodges in communities all across the country, who serve disadvantaged people in their communities through benevolent programs and contributions to other worthwhile charitable and service organizations, such as FOS. The Elks have helped FOS for many years and are glad they could do so again this year.