Sheriff’s Dept. warns of scam involving KU bills Published 3:22 pm Tuesday, February 27, 2024

Staff report

The Bell County Sheriff’s Department has issued a warning about a scam involving Kentucky Utilities bills.

According to a post on their Facebook page, the Sheriff’s Department has been fielding calls regarding Kentucky Utilities business customers receiving calls from individuals claiming that payments have not gone through. The caller also tells the would-be victim that they can pay their bills by going to Walmart, CVS, or Walgreens, with a barcode they will be sent that will be scanned for payment.

The scammer then gives the victim a number to call when they have the payment information. This number is actually Kentucky Utilities, but the company does not accept payments this way.

Daniel Lowery with Kentucky Utilities states that KU will never call any customer for payment or personal information like a credit or debit card number, contact will be made through mail or email.

If you receive a suspicious phone call or suspicious text or email demanding payment, check your account status first by using the Kentucky Utilities mobile app or call their automated phone system 800-981-0600.

Kentucky Utilities never requires the immediate use of a credit or debit card as a method of payment.

If you have received calls of this nature or have been a victim of this scam, please call the Bell County Sheriff’s Office at 606-337-3102 or Bell County Dispatch at 606-337-6174 to make a report. Outside of Bell County, call your local law enforcement office.