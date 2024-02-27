Lady Cats fall to Knox Central Published 3:25 pm Tuesday, February 27, 2024

Staff Report

The Bell County Lady Cats closed their regular-season schedule Friday with a 60-52 loss at Madison Southern. It was the fourth straight loss for the Lady Cats, who enter this week’s 52nd District Tournament as the No. 1 seed after winning four straight district championships. Hadley French hit seven three-pointers and finished with 26 point to lead the Lady Eagles. Laci Sandlin had 14 points, 10 rebounds and four assists. No scoring information was available for the 16-13 Lady Cats.