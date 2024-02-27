Lady Cats fall to Knox Central

Published 3:25 pm Tuesday, February 27, 2024

By Staff Reports

Bell County senior forward Gracie Jo Wilder worked around a Knox Central defender in action last week. The Lady Cats will play Middlesboro on Monday in the 52nd District Tournament. (Photo by Scott Warren)

Staff Report

The Bell County Lady Cats closed their regular-season schedule Friday with a 60-52 loss at Madison Southern. It was the fourth straight loss for the Lady Cats, who enter this week’s 52nd District Tournament as the No. 1 seed after winning four straight district championships. Hadley French hit seven three-pointers and finished with 26 point to lead the Lady Eagles. Laci Sandlin had 14 points, 10 rebounds and four assists. No scoring information was available for the 16-13 Lady Cats.

