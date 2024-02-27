Alice Heath, 88 Published 5:11 pm Tuesday, February 27, 2024

Alice Faye Rucker Heath age 88, of Middlesboro, Kentucky, met her Savior and Lord, Jesus Christ on February 23, 2024, and received the keys to her mansion and had a reunion like no other.

Born on April 10, 1935 to John D. Rucker and Ola Mae Harrell Rucker in Middlesboro, Kentucky. She was a strong-willed individual, who strived to work hard and excelled in her many years of employment with Lee’s Drug Store, The National Bank, Mack Trucking, Southern States Farm Supply, and Cumberland Gap Provisions. Alice also loved the simpler things in life like, spending time with family, her four grandchildren, making her biscuits and gravy (among many other things), travelling with her sweetheart (whether it be a long trip or just riding around town to see what had changed), and she took great pride in her flowers and her yard. Mostly, however, she loved the Lord.

Alice married the love of her life, her “Sweet Thang”, Charles P. (Casper) Heath on December 6, 1958 and they enjoyed 65 years of marriage. While she would tell you her first love was Elvis, her one and only was Casper. It has truly been a rare occasion to see one without the other, and if they were apart, a simple “Hey Baby” could be heard and the other would come quickly. Their marriage is one for the ages. When asked, “How have you done it?” her answer was simply, “To love the other more than yourself”.

Alice has been an active member of Covenant United Methodist Church until her passing, wherein she made many life-long friends, hosted care groups, helped with Sunday School, the nursery, cooking, and giving Pastor Chuck a hard time. She introduced her children and grandchildren to the Lord and for that, generations have been saved.

In addition to her parents, a host of brothers/sisters-in-law and nephews, Alice is preceded in death by her siblings, Cleo (Luther) Robbins, Opal (Arnold) Madon, Leland Chester (Evelyn) Rucker, Frances (Tom) Miller, Bill (Billie Jean) Rucker, Alva Sonny Rucker; Daughter, Teresa Howard, and, Grandson, Charles Mikel Howard.

Grieving their loss of a Wife, Mom, Sister, Granny, and Aunt are: Charles P. (Casper) Heath, Tony (Carol) Heath, W. Charlene Rucker, Jay (Phyllis) Heath (Brother-in-law), Thomas Howard (Son-in-law), Melissa Howard Zimmerman, Jenny (Dan) Cheatham, Benjamin (Natalie) Heath, 8 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank Michelle, the staff and members of Middlesboro EMS, Middlesboro ARH, Middlesboro Nursing and Rehabilitation Facility, Hospice especially: John, Amy, Harlie, McKayla, Alicia, Cassie, Ava, Rachel, MacKenzie and Nikki. Your kindness and care to our Granny during this difficult time has not gone unnoticed.

The family of Alice Heath received friends from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. on Monday, February 26, 2024 at the Covenant United Methodist Church in Middlesboro, Kentucky.

Funeral Services will follow at 6:00 p.m. with Rev. Chuck Shroll presiding. Music will be provided by Mr. Corey Eldridge.

Graveside Services were at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, February 27, 2024 at the Green Hills Memorial Gardens Mausoleum Chapel.

Pallbearers were Ben Heath, Thom Howard, Dan Cheatham, Mikel Byrne, Ron Bakies, and Josh Price.

Green Hills Funeral Home, Middlesboro, is honored to serve the Heath family.