Tornado drill scheduled for March 6 in Kentucky Published 10:45 am Monday, February 26, 2024

The 2024 annual Kentucky Statewide Tornado Drill will occur Wednesday, March 6 at 10:07 a.m., Eastern Time, or 9:07 a.m., Central Time, as part of Kentucky’s Severe Weather Awareness Week activities.

During the drill, the National Weather Service (NWS), in partnership with Kentucky Emergency Management (KYEM), the Kentucky Weather Preparedness Committee (KWPC), and Kentucky Broadcasters Association, will issue a test tornado warning message. This will activate weather alert radios, outdoor warning sirens may sound, and many television and radio stations will broadcast the alert, giving everyone the opportunity to practice tornado safety.

This year, the tornado drill will activate the Emergency Alert System (EAS), including messaging over NOAA Weather Radio, local television and radio stations, and cable override. While the drill will not set off Wireless Emergency Alerts on your mobile phone, if you have a third-party weather app, the alarm function may be triggered.

If severe weather is forecast for the test time, the drill will be postponed to a fair-weather day.

Emergency management officials have these suggestions: