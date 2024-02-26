Thompson, Moser each score 24 as Mountain Lions defeat Harlan Published 3:56 pm Monday, February 26, 2024

Staff Report

On a rainy Thursday night in the Gem City, the Pineville Mountain Lions defeated the Harlan Green Dragons 76-61 in a tightly contested affair between the longstanding Class A rivals.

Harlan played without all five starters, Senior guard Kyler McLendon missed his third game with an ankle injury. Trent Cole, Dylan Cox, Nate Montanaro and Darius Akal all missed the game due to illness.

Sawyer Thompson and Ashton Moser lead the 19-9 Lions with 24 points each. Logunn Littles added 16.

Eighth-grade guard Jaxson Perry led the 6-20 Dragons with 22 points. Hunter Clem added 10.

Both teams move on to their district tournaments next week. Pineville will face home-standing Lynn Camp on Wednesday night at 7. Harlan will play Bell County at Harlan County on Tuesday at 7:30.

In unreported action, the Lions fell Tuesday night at Corbin 86-49.

Sawyer Thompson led the Lions with 22 points. Wyatt Caldwell added nine. Kaiden Robbins scored eight.

Eli Pietrowski led the 17-8 Redhounds with 14 points. Zander Curry and Ryder Akins added 13 each. Lucas Brittian tossed in 11, while Trey Worley scored 10.