Lady Jackets stretch win streak to four by downing Tri-Cities Christian

Published 3:53 pm Monday, February 26, 2024

Staff Report

The Middlesboro Lady Jackets will take a four-game winning streak into next week’s 52nd District Tournament after a 52-37 victory Friday in Tennessee over Tri-Cities Christian.

Junior guard Keevi Betts led the 9-18 Lady Jackets with 16 points. Morgan Martin and Millie Roberts each added 13 points.

Middlesboro will play Bell County on Monday at 6 p.m. in the opening game of the tournament at Harlan County High School.