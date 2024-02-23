College Info Road Show Visits MHS Published 3:03 pm Friday, February 23, 2024

By Jay Compton

jay.compton@middlesboronews.com

The Kentucky Higher Education Assistance Authority (KHEAA) brought its College Info Road Show to Middlesboro High School on Tuesday. Outreach counselor Kevin Wilson gave a presentation to students about financial aid programs and other services that are available.

The mobile classroom allows visitors to create a MyKHEAA account and find resources for career assessment, test preparation, and scholarship searches. Students can even make a FAFSA ID or file their FAFSA.

“The GoHigher Kentucky bus has eleven computers on board and the kids go on there and listen to Mr. Wilson talk about all of the things available through the Kentucky Higher Education Authority,” MHS FRYSC director Joy Williams conveyed. “They help students learn how to choose a career path or how to find out which jobs might be best for them. They have tons of information.”

Williams said one of the most critical aspects KHEAA helps kids with is their KEES money. Kentucky students earn money for college based on their attendance and GPA.

Students from grades 9-12 all benefit from learning about the options and ways to pay for their education beyond high school.

“For the freshmen, I want them to start thinking about what they want to do after they graduate and get them to understand that they can earn money for college by coming to school and making good grades,” explained Williams. “We just want to keep reminding them to check their KEES account and make sure everything is right because once you graduate, you can’t go back and change it.”