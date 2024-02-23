4 arrested after meth, cash found in camper at Kettle Island Published 3:00 pm Friday, February 23, 2024

By Jay Compton

jay.compton@middlesboronews.com

Four people were arrested after Bell County deputies discovered baggies of a crystal substance believed to be methamphetamine along with digital scales, a total of over $2,000 in cash and multiple pills in their camper at Kettle Island on Wednesday.

According to a release from the Bell County Sheriff’s Department, Sgt. Frank Foster and Deputy Austin Poindexter went to a camper on Newtown Road in the Kettle Island community on Wednesday to serve warrants on two individuals.

41-year-old April Brock answered the door, was advised she had a warrant for her arrest and placed in custody. A male sitting in the camper, identified as 33-year-old Spencer Hoskins, stated that Rocky Caldwell was in the bedroom of the camper. Caldwell, who was also wanted, was placed into custody on the outstanding warrants.

Once in the bedroom, Sgt. Foster saw a bag of a crystal substance believed to be methamphetamine. Upon further search, he found digital scales, a prescription bottle with smaller baggies of the crystal-like substance, multiple pills, and $1,905.00 in cash believed to be the profits of the sale of methamphetamine.

Arriving a short time later and arrested on scene was 42-year-old Eric Stewart. It was determined that Brock and Stewart jointly owned the camper. While he would not claim ownership of the illegal drugs, the deputies did seize $252 in cash believed to be the profits from the sale of the drugs.

All four individuals were lodged in the Bell County Detention Center.

Rocky Caldwell was charged with trafficking in controlled substance – 1st degree, 1st offense greater than two grams (methamphetamine), buying/possessing drug paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance – 3rd degree (drug unspecified), and he was served a fugitive warrant.

April Brock was charged with trafficking in controlled substance – 1st degree, 1st offense greater than two grams (methamphetamine), possession of controlled substance – 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine), and buying/possessing drug paraphernalia.

Eric Stewart was charged with possession of controlled substance – 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine), tampering with physical evidence, trafficking in controlled substance – 1st degree, 1st offense greater than or equal to 10 dosage units (drug unspecified), trafficking in controlled substance – 2nd degree, 1st offense greater than or equal to 20 dosage units (drug unspecified). He was served a failure to comply with treatment warrant.

Spencer Hoskins was charged with possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance – 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine).