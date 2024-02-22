Rhonda Hobbins, 65 Published 2:10 pm Thursday, February 22, 2024

Rhonda Lynn Hoskins Robbins, age 65, of Pineville, Kentucky, passed away on Monday, February 19, 2024 at her home.

She was born November 20, 1958 in Pineville to the late Ewell and Sevie Miracle Hoskins.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband and best friend of 39 years, Charles Douglas Robbins, brother Denver Hoskins, and 4 infant siblings, Wilma Sue, Randall, Pamela, and Ernest Wayne.

There are not enough words to describe the incredible woman Rhonda was. An amazing mother, she loved not only her children, but anyone that came into her home. She further showered others with her love through her cooking. Anytime anyone visited her home she made sure they had a good meal and a full belly. Rhonda was a phenomenal cook and an exceptional cake decorator. Her love and light will forever be cherished and fondly remembered by all those whom she loved and cared for.

Left to mourn her passing, sons Joseph Robbins (Kristy) and Logan Robbins (Bethany Johnson), daughter Amanda Robbins (Keith Jones), grandchildren Evan and Ava Campbell, Haley and Brandon Clark, Wrylan and Chenoa Lickliter, great-grandchildren Ciel and Adilyn Clark, Eden Lickliter, brothers Steven Hoskins, Freeman Hoskins, and Mike Hoskins, sisters Freeda Wilder and Mary Harris, as well as a host of extended family and friends who will miss her dearly.

The family of Rhonda Robbins will receive friends after 4:00 p.m. on Friday, 23, 2024 at the Calvin Primitive Baptist Church.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 12 noon Saturday, February 24, 2023 at the Calvin Primitive Baptist Church with Elder Jody Risner presiding. Music will be provided by the Calvin Primitive Church Singers.

Graveside Services will immediately follow at the Miracle Cemetery on Williams Branch.

Green Hills Funeral Home, Middlesboro, is honored to serve the Robbins family.

