Ex-Louisville Catholic teacher indicted over child porn Published 10:41 am Thursday, February 22, 2024

A federal grand jury sitting in Louisville returned an indictment on Wednesday, Feb. 21, charging a former Louisville Catholic school teacher with the distribution and possession of child pornography.

According to the indictment, Jordan A. Fautz, 39, was charged with distribution of child pornography, distribution of obscene visual representation of child sexual abuse, and possession of child pornography between March 31, 2022, and February 2, 2024.

Fautz is scheduled to appear for an arraignment on February 26, before a U.S. Magistrate Judge at U.S. District Court in Louisville.

He was previously arrested on a criminal complaint and was ordered detained on February 6, 2and remains in federal custody pending trial.

If convicted, he faces a minimum sentence of 5 years and a maximum sentence of 120 years in prison. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the sentencing guidelines and other statutory factors. There is no parole in the federal system.

This case is being investigated by the FBI.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. Led by the United States Attorneys’ Offices and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to locate, apprehend, and prosecute individuals who sexually exploit children, and to identify and rescue victims.

