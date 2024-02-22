Bobcats bounce back with win over Whitley Published 2:40 pm Thursday, February 22, 2024

Staff Report

Bell County bounced back from a 29-point loss a night earlier at South Laurel by coasting past visiting Whitley County 75-61 last Saturday.

Freshman forward Ethan Buell led the 23-5 Bobcats with 23 points. Blake Burnett added 20, followed by Cameron Hall with 16 and Jaxon Thomas with 11.

Evan Ellis and Bryson Mahan paced the Colonels with 20 and 17 points, respectively.

Bell County defeated Lynn Camp on Monday, 68-47.