Reba Lucas, 93 Published 10:03 am Wednesday, February 21, 2024

January 9,1931 – February 16, 2024

Reba Owenby Lucas, 93, passed away comfortably on Friday, February 16, 2024, at the Middlesboro Nursing Facility. She was born January 9, 1931, in Morganton, GA. Reba loved walking around Middlesboro and its surrounding trails, especially to the Pinnacle Overlook with her friends, which she often did well into her 60s. In addition to being an excellent cook, Reba took pride in her home—she thoughtfully decorated it and loved to maintain her beautiful garden. Throughout her life, Reba was always ready to volunteer for school events and helped fundraise for the little league by working the concession stand. She participated in a local gardening club and was a dedicated member of the congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses. In addition to her parents, Reba was preceded in death by her late husband, Joseph E. Lucas of Middlesboro, KY; sisters, Mary Jo McWilliams of Harrogate, TN and Marlene Earp of Asheville, NC; and brother, Owen Owenby of Cumberland Gap, TN. Left to carry on her memory are her son, Tim Lucas of Middlesboro, KY; grandchildren, Landon (Bridgitte) Lucas of Knoxville, TN, Savannah Lucas of Brooklyn, NY, and Samuel Lucas of Knoxville, TN; great-granddaughter, Lainey Lucas; and cousins, Pauline Barry and Ann Ferguson, both of Middlesboro, KY. Thank you to the staff at the Middlesboro Nursing Facility and our hospice nurse, Nikki S., for all your hard work, updates, and comforting words. There will be a graveside service on Sunday, February 25 at 3:00 PM at Green Hills Cemetery (across from Walmart). Reba once said, “Happiness doesn’t come from what you have, it comes from within.” May these words be her legacy, and echo in the Reba Owenby Lucas 1931-2024