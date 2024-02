National Champion cheerleaders honored on MHS Senior Night Published 3:15 pm Wednesday, February 21, 2024

Submitted Article

The 2024 UCA National Champion Middlesboro High School cheerleaders were honored during Friday’s senior night as the Yellow Jackets hosted Oneida Baptist. Team members include: seniors Alexis Marsee, Kennedy Yoakum, Shelby Vaughn, Olivia Johnson, Jaylyn Mink, along with Abney Allen, Zaida Flanary, Kamryn Foster, Shayla Ruiz, Alyvia Wilson, Aubrey Fuson, Thalia Partin, Haley Branham, Ava Barnett, Trinity Harriston and Amelia Emmett. They are coached by Shea Yoakum and Carlena Carter.