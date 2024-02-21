Celebration of Black History Month & Christian Unity at Bell Theater on Feb. 24 Published 3:23 pm Wednesday, February 21, 2024

Staff Report

Main Street Pineville and Bethel Baptist Church are hosting a Celebration of Black History Month & Christian Unity on February 24 at the Bell Theater.

A unity march will begin at 2 p.m. around the Courthouse Square and end at the Bell Theater. There is a $5 admission fee at the theater where the program will include guest speakers, song selections, concessions and a very heartfelt piece of history about the 1945 Fourmile mine explosion. Albert “Bud” Towns will be recognized by Dr. Nick Fugate and the Pineville Community Hospital.

Following the program, the movie “Lean on Me” will be shown in the theater.

“We welcome everyone to come and join us for a heartfelt walk down memory lane as we journey into black history and unity for all,” said Main Street Pineville Co-Director Johnna Callebs.