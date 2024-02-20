Lady Lions fall to 12th Region’s top team Published 3:53 pm Tuesday, February 20, 2024

Staff Report

Over the years, Pineville coach Elgie Green has a well-earned reputation for playing solid teams that will make his squad better come tournament time.

Green held to his theory, hosting a Danville Christian squad that is the top team in the 12th Region, sports a 20-plus win season, and features a player committed to a Division 1 program.

The Lady Lions made a go of it but weren’t able to topple the Lady Warriors, falling 61-40 Saturday afternoon in the Gem City.

Grace Mbugua, a 6-4 junior forward committed to Oral Roberts, led DCA (23-2) with 25 points. Sophomore forward Grace Meyer added 16 points.

Senior guard Nadine Johnson led the 19-6 Lady Lions with 16 points. Sophomore forward Rachel Howard added 10.

DCA led after the first quarter 16-8, but Pineville outscored the Lady Warriors 14-9 to cut the lead to 25-22 at intermission. In the second half, the Lady Warriors outscored the Lady Lions 36-18 to get the victory.

Johnson powers Lady Lions to victory over South Laurel

The Pineville Lady Lions got their biggest win of the season last Tuesday night with a 62-59 victory over perennial 13th Region power South Laurel in the Lions Den.

Pineville (19-4) was led again by its all-state candidate, senior guard Nadine Johnson. Johnson poured in 26 points and grabbed 15 rebounds for the Lady Lions.

Junior guard Ava Arnett and sophomore forward Rachel Howard continued their season-long strong play for Pineville, scoring 14 points each. Howard added eight rebounds.

The 17-11 Lady Cardinals were led by their high-scoring guard duo of Shelbie Mills and Skeeter Mabe with 23 and 22 points respectively.

Aubrey Bundy 4, Sydney Blanton 4, Maci Messer 3, Callie Jones 2, Jamie Buenaventura 1.