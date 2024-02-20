Cold-shooting Lions fall at Oneida Baptist Published 3:49 pm Tuesday, February 20, 2024

Staff Report

In a season filled with high-scoring outputs for the hot-shooting Pineville Mountain Lions, Thursday night was frigid at Oneida Baptist.

The Lions hit 19 of 60 shots from the field for an icy 31 percent, while the home-standing Mountaineers got 29 points from Cannan Tyree and 26 from Jacob Rogers to upset Pineville 69-52 Thursday night in Oneida.

Pineville (17-8) was playing without junior guard Ashton Moser (illness) and senior center Sam Caldwell (injury). Both players were missed, both on the offensive and defensive ends.

Junior guard Sawyer Thompson had a big game in their absence. The All-State candidate led the Lions with 25 points and 10 rebounds. Senior guard Wyatt Caldwell had three three-pointers to add nine points. Junior guard Kaiden Robbins added eight. Eighth-grade guard Preston Zachery added two three-pointers for six points.

OBI (15-11) shot 46 percent from the field and outrebounded the Lions 40-27. Forward Jason Erhunmynse pulled down 17 boards.