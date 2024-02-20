BCHS DECA students place at regional competition Published 3:56 pm Tuesday, February 20, 2024

Several Bell County High School Distributive Education Clubs of America (DECA) students competed for the first time at the DECA regional competition, and finished within the top three of their subject matter. These students are headed to state competition in Louisville: Kaleigh Dozier- 3rd place in KY Sports Marketing, Michaelyn Dye- 1st place Personal Finance, Payton Elliot- 2nd place Apparel and Accessory Design Marketing, Holly Gambrel- 1st place Entrepreneurship, Zarahan Latham- 2nd place KY Retail Concepts, Lily Orick- 2nd place Marketing, Macie Hendrickson- Outstanding Chapter Member, and Mrs. Tiffani Garnett – Regional Advisor of the Year.

Bell County High School also placed 2nd in DECA Region 5 for the largest percentage increase in chapter membership.

DECA prepares emerging leaders and entrepreneurs for careers in marketing, finance, hospitality and management.