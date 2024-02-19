MMS wins Region 17 Governor’s Cup title Published 4:29 pm Monday, February 19, 2024

By Jay Compton

jay.compton@middlesboronews.com

Middlesboro Middle School’s academic team is the 2024 KAAC Governor’s Cup Region 17 champions. It’s the first time MMS has won the regional title since 2012.

“Our kids started working way back in September. It’s a great group of kids that work really hard,” said MMS academic team coach Richie Rogers. “We finished our league play this season undefeated as well and as a coach I couldn’t be more proud of the work they put in this year. They certainly earned it.”

Middlesboro Middle got first place finishes from their Quick Recall team while Abigail Hensley placed first in Science, Emily Parsons placed first in Language Arts and Rhilynn Rogers placed first in Arts and Humanities.

Region 17 is made up of all the schools in Bell, Harlan and Knox counties and the students competing had to advance through the district round.

“In Quick Recall there were eight teams — four district champions and four runners-up from Harlan, Bell and Knox counties. We competed in all of that and ended up winning the Quick Recall championship,” Rogers said. “The overall championship combines all of the events: Quick Recall, all of the content area testing events, Future Problem Solving, and the school with the most total points at the end is crowned overall champions.”

Middlesboro Middle earned 34 points to claim first place while Harlan was second with 27 points and Pineville third with 17.5.

Region 17 Governor’s Cup Results

Overall Final Standings

1st Middlesboro Middle School (34 points), 2nd Harlan Middle School (27), 3rd Pineville (17.5), 4th Yellow Creek (15), 5th Bell Central (10.5), 6th Wallins Junior High (7), 7th Page (3), 7th James A. Cawood (3), 7th Knox County (3), 10th Rosspoint (2), 10th Lone Jack (2).

Quick Recall

1st Middlesboro, 2nd Harlan, 3rd Bell Central, 4th Wallins, 5th Yellow Creek, 6th Evarts, 6th Black Mountain, 6th Knox County.

Future Problem Solving

1st Pineville, 2nd Wallins, 3rd Harlan, 4th Bell Central, 5th Yellow Creek, 6th Middlesboro, 7th Evarts, 8th Cawood.

Math

1st Eli McDermott (Pineville), 2nd Brayden Carroll (Bell Central), 2nd Wyatt Goodin (Pineville), 4th Isaac Campbell (Knox County), 5th Grayson Short (Rosspoint).

Science

1st Abigail Hensley (Middlesboro), 2nd Avery Carroll (Harlan), 3rd Kenan Amro (Harlan), 4th Landon Coatney (Middlesboro, 5th Grayson Short (Rosspoint).

Social Studies

1st Ireland Stigal (Yellow Creek), 2nd Juliana Damaa (Harlan), 3rd Rhilynn Rogers (Middlesboro), 4th Andrew Hoskins (Yellow Creek), 5th Jack Eld (Wallins).

Language Arts

1st Emily Parsons (Middlesboro), Aubree Middleton (Middlesboro), 3rd Kadence Henderson (Bell Central), 4th Abigail Hensley (Middlesboro), 5th Zara Stewart (Page).

Arts and Humanities

1st Rhilynn Rogers (Middlesboro), 2nd Ireland Stigal (Yellow Creek), 3rd Juliana Damaa (Harlan), 4th Reagan Day (Lone Jack), 5th Jaclyn Patrick (Pineville).

Composition

1st Harlan Marietta (Harlan), 2nd Kinley Turner (Yellow Creek), 3rd Skylar Rutherford (James A. Cawood), 4th Zara Stewart (Page), 5th Emily Jordan (Knox County), 6th Audriana Martin (Lone Jack).