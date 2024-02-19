Middlesboro rallies past Model Published 4:27 pm Monday, February 19, 2024

Staff Report

Middlesboro has lost more than its share of games when opponents rallied in the second half. The Jackets rallied in the second half for a 60-56 win Thursday at Richmond Model.

Senior center Trey King led the Jacket with 15 points and 11 rebounds. Cayden Grigsby and Jerimah Beck added 14 points each.

Model (10-17) led by as many as nine points in the first half. That advantage didn’t hold up, though.

The Yellowjackets outscored Model Laboratory 19-8 in the third quarter and went on to pick up a four-point win.

Dylan Crockett had 21 points for the Patriots, while Riley Mollette had 11 points and Harrison Parkhurst added 10.

Model was up 17-9 after the first quarter and took a 32-27 lead into the break.

Middlesboro (9-16) will played host to Pineville on Monday.

———

Middlesboro 60

Model 56

Middlesboro — Trey King 15, Cayden Grigsby 14, Jerimah Beck 14, Bryce Bowling 9, Brayden Barnard 8.

Model — Dylan Crockett 21, Riley Mollette 11, Harrison Parkhurst 10, Layton Coleman 9, Jackson Little 3.

Lady Jackets sweep Oneida Baptist

The Middlesboro Lady Jackets rolled to a 58-23 win Tuesday over visiting Oneida Baptist.

Senior center Halaya Brown scored 13 points to lead the 7-18 Lady Jackets. Keevi Betts scored eight. Morgan Martin added seven. Trinity Partin tossed in five. Aieza Ahmad, Millie Roberts, Jenna Baker and Anna Myers scored four each. Tilly Hoskins chipped in with three. Trinity Derossett, Abby Jackson and Cheyenne Gilbert scored three each.

The Lady Jackets defeated Oneida 62-33 in a Saturday rematch.

Middlesboro faced Barbourville on Monday.