Man arrested, dog killed after standoff with Middlesboro police Published 4:23 pm Monday, February 19, 2024

By Jay Compton

jay.compton@middlesboronews.com

A Middlesboro man is in jail after a three-hour standoff with police on Thursday night. Cody Gaines, 35, was charged with four counts of wanton endangerment – first degree, terroristic threatening, menacing, disorderly conduct, fleeing or evading police, resisting arrest, harboring a vicious animal, and obstructing governmental operations.

Gaines had previously been arrested after a similar incident in December and was released on bond on January 4th.

WRIL reports that Middlesboro Police officers Marti Messer, Jacob Quillen, Lt. Jordan Hurd and Lt. Josh Burchett were dispatched to a dispute call at a Cumberland Avenue apartment building on the 2700 block at 6 p.m. on Thursday.

There they made contact with Gaines and advised that he was immediately aggressive and belligerent towards them. He was standing outside his apartment on the second floor yelling obscenities and cursing at the officers. He was also in possession of a large dog and threatening to command the animal to attack officers.

A short time later Gaines went back into his residence barricading himself inside. Officers set up a perimeter and evacuated other occupants of the apartment building. During the course of the incident, they received information that Gaines was possibly armed and he made multiple threats to shoot officers if they tried to enter his apartment.

After a three-hour standoff with the officers unable to persuade Gaines to come out of the apartment, they made entry after deploying gas pellets and took Gaines into custody. Due to Gaines’ use of the dog in an attack on officers it had to be put down quickly and humanely for their protection.

At the scene Middlesboro Police were assisted by the Barbourville Police Department, Bell County Sheriff’s Department, Cumberland Gap National Park Service, and Middlesboro Fire/EMS.

On Dec. 18 Gaines was arrested at the same address. Officer Caleb Ayers responded to a dispute call and Gaines started shouting at him from the second floor.

Gaines became hostile and combative and Ayers stated that the man was unsteady on his feet and smelled of alcohol. His behavior caused a disturbance to other occupants of the apartment building so he was placed under arrest charged with disorderly conduct and alcohol intoxication. Gaines began fighting with Officers Ayers, Quillen, and Lt. Clay Hurd, and put them all in danger of falling from the flight of stairs onto the ground.

After being placed in custody, Gaines was transported to Middlesboro ARH for medical attention. While at the facility he continued to fight with officers and assaulted a staff member by kicking them in the stomach. During transport from the hospital to the police cruiser, Gaines attempted to disarm Officer Ayers, but was subdued.

At that time Gaines was charged with wanton endangerment – 1st degree – police officer, menacing, resisting arrest, assault – 3rd degree – (police officer), assault – 3rd degree (EMS, Fire, Rescue Squad), disorderly conduct, and alcohol intoxication in a public place – 1st & 2nd offense.

He had been released on bond Jan. 4