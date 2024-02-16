KSP asks for help with Washington County cold case Published 11:12 am Friday, February 16, 2024

Kentucky State Police announced the arrest of a corrections officer at a state prison in Muhlenberg County and are also asking for the public’s help in solving a cold case murder from nearly eight years ago in Washington County.

The Madisonville Post says the Green River Correctional Complex requested KSP assistance during an internal investigation into one of their correctional officers.

KSP Troopers and Detectives responded to the facility and their investigation uncovered an inappropriate relationship had occurred between a correctional officer and an inmate.

The investigation led to the arrest of Amanda Kulka, 42, of Greenville, Ky. Kulka was charged with sodomy third degree and transported to the Muhlenberg County Detention Center where she was processed and lodged.

The investigation is continuing.

In another case, the State Police Post in Columbia is requesting assistance in solving the murder of Yul Rayford, 51, of Bardstown.

According to the KSP, on the morning of June 14, 2016, a landowner located a vehicle parked on his property on Bardstown Road in Springfield, while out tending to his farm. As the landowner approached the parked vehicle, he noticed the engine was running and a man, later identified as Yul Rayford, slumped over in the driver’s seat. Rayford had suffered a single gunshot wound to the head and was transported to the hospital where he later died of his injuries.

Kentucky State Police regularly re-examines cold cases for possible new leads. Anyone with information related to the investigation into the death of Yul Rayford is urged to contact Detective Dexter Colvin at 270-384-4796 or toll-free statewide at 1-800-222-5555.