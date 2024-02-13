Thompson scores 30 as Mountain Lions coast past Red Bird Published 2:40 pm Tuesday, February 13, 2024

By Shane Shackleford

Contributing Sports Writer

If Sawyer Thompson’s consistency could be compared to the inner workings of a watch, it would be the equivalent of a Rolex.

Thompson has been among the top scorers in Kentucky all season long averaging 24 points per game. Once again, Thompson came through with his model consistency with a 30-point, 10-rebound performance Thursday night to lead the Pineville Mountain Lions to a 72-34 victory over homestanding Red Bird.

Kaiden Robbins added 11 points in the winning effort.

Pineville got off to a 42-22 halftime advantage and outscored the Cardinals 30-12 in the second half to win going away.

Felix Omatako led the Cardinals with 15 points and 10 rebounds.

Lions edge Middlesboro on Moser’s free throw with 7.4 seconds left

Anytime the Middlesboro Yellow Jackets and the Pineville Mountain Lions hook up in any sport, the game is expected to be a classic matchup.

The boys’ game turned out to be an instant classic that wasn’t decided until Ashton Moser hit a free throw with 7.4 seconds remaining to help the Lions escape with a 60-59 victory in the first game of the evening.

Moser and Sawyer Thompson, both junior guards, had big games offensively for Pineville, scoring 31 and 28 points each.

Senior center Trey King had a monster game for the 7-13 Jackets, pouring in 32 points.

___

The girls’ matchup wasn’t quite the nail-biter with the Lady Lions jumping out to a big early lead and winning going away 66-33 in the late game.

The game was a big night all around for senior guard Nadine Johnson, who poured in 27 points, surpassed the 2,000-point plateau in her stellar career, and was elected homecoming queen to boot. Junior guard Ava Arnett added 13 points.

Guard Keevie Betts had a nice game for the 5-17 Lady Jackets, leading her club with 18 points.

Pineville jumped out to a 45- 18 halftime advantage and outscored the Lady Jackets 22-15 the rest of the way to go on to the victory.