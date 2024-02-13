Nadine Johnson crowned PHS Basketball Homecoming Queen Published 3:15 pm Tuesday, February 13, 2024

Staff Report

Senior class candidate Carol Anna Nadine Johnson was crowned as the 2024 Pineville High School Basketball Homecoming Queen last week. She is the daughter of Jason and Jessica Steel & Joey and Elsa Johnson. She was escorted by Sawyer Woods Thompson, the son of Russell and Erin Thompson.

Other members of the Homecoming Court included senior attendants Kaylee Barlow, escorted by Machali Smith, and Eva Gambrell, escorted by Deakon Parton; junior candidate Ava Arnett, escorted by Dylan Abner; junior attendants Kamryn Biliter, escorted by Ashton Moser, and Gracie Collett, escorted by Greg Hurst; sophomore candidate Cammie Lambert, escorted by Riley Monhollen; sophomore attendants Lexi Hoskins, escorted by Hayden Damron, and Malley Smith, escorted by Peyton Williams; freshman candidate Kameron Evans, escorted by Paul Elliott; freshman attendants Ella Lynch, escorted by Keaton Siler, and Rayanna Maidon, escorted by Wyatt Caldwell; and regining 2023 queen Rachel Howard, escorted by Zander Garrison.