Audrey Sanner

Published 12:22 pm Tuesday, February 13, 2024

Audrey Gray (Owens) Sanner of Decatur, Illinois passed away at Springfield Memorial Hospital on February 11, 2024, following a stroke. Visitation will be 9:30 to 11 AM on Saturday, February 17, 2024, at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 1536 W. Main St., Decatur, IL. A funeral service will follow immediately at the Church. The burial will be in the Point Pleasant Cemetery, Long Creek, Illinois. Memorials: Westminster Presbyterian Church or Kemmerer Village. Audrey was born in Middlesboro, Kentucky on May 12, 1926, the daughter of Homer and Mary (Ketron) Owens. She attended Central Elementary School and Junior High School in Middlesboro. The family moved to Harlan, KY and she was a 1943 graduate of Harlan High School. At the University of Kentucky, she met James (Jim) Sanner of Mt. Zion, Illinois, who was stationed at the University with the Army Specialized Training Program. He was sent to Europe in 1944. After World War II ended and he returned home, they were married Sept.1, 1946 in Middlesboro. They graduated from the University in 1947, Jim with a degree in accounting and Audrey with a degree in Medical Technology. They moved to Decatur and became members of Westminster Presbyterian Church where Audrey was an active member of Presbyterian Women, Cheer Guild and the Mary Martha Circle and served as a Deaconess and an Elder and on several committees. She was a member of the Decatur Quilters Guild and made many beautiful quilts for her family and friends that will always be treasured. She is a past president of the Oglesby Grade School, Mound Elementary School and Stephen Decatur High School PTA’s and a Life Member of the Illinois PTA. Audrey was a leader with the Girl Scouts, on the board of the YWCA, a member of the Decatur YMCA, and on the Auxiliary Board at Kemmerer Village. She volunteered at the Good Samaritan Inn with her church group. Audrey loved her family, her church, her friends, and she enjoyed cooking, quilting, sewing, travel, and researching her family trees. Audrey was happiest when her family was with her. Audrey was treasured by her family for the warmth, peace, and light that surrounded her. She truly loved and supported those around her without question or qualm. She poured her love of family into a dedication to the preservation of photos and history, the stitching of her beloved quilts, and the baking of an extraordinary array of pies. She found joy in life and in things as small as hummingbirds and as wide as the Cumberland Gap. And, always, all things carried a story of times gone by. Surviving are Jim and Audrey’s 4 children, 7 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. They are: James David Sanner and wife Amanda Sheedy of Morris, Illinois and David’s son, Jeffrey David and wife Ashley Heidenreich Sanner and their son, Cameron James Sanner, of Lakewood, Colorado; Daniel William Sanner and wife Daphne L. Sanner of Hollister, Missouri and Dan’s daughters Ragen Elizabeth Sanner of Indianapolis, Indiana and Dr. Quinn Danielle Bensi and husband Michael J. Bensi and their children, daughter Aden Gray Bensi, son William Michael Bensi and son Jacob Henry Bensi of Carmel, Indiana; Margaret Gail Sanner of Decatur, Illinois and her son Joseph Owen Cottrell of Decatur and daughter Audra Allison Cottrell of Decatur and Audra’s son Jordan Gray Cottrell; John Edward Sanner and wife Diane

Toben Sanner of Decatur and their sons James William Sanner and wife Ashley Higgins-Sanner of Elburn, Illinois and Thomas Owen Sanner of Decatur. Other survivors include many nephews, nieces and cousins. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Jim of 61 years on Jan. 14, 2008, her brother James Edwin Owens of LaCanada, California on May 10, 2012, sister-in-law Edna Borschel Owens on Jan. 10, 2013, and many dear friends and family. Audrey Gray (Owens) Sanner 1926-2024