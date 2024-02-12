Middlesboro man being held on $100,000 bond after shooting Published 4:06 pm Monday, February 12, 2024

By Jay Compton

jay.compton@middlesboronews.com

A Middlesboro man has been charged with 1st Degree Assault and Wanton Endangerment after a shooting last week. Bradley King, 19, is being held in the Bell County Detention Center on a $100,000 cash bond.

Last Tuesday, February 6, a male went to the Emergency Room at Middlesboro ARH Hospital with a gunshot wound to his right arm and the Middlesboro Police Department was contacted.

Officer Cody Marcum and Jacob Quillen responded to the hospital and took statements from the victim and a witness to the shooting. They were given a description of the shooter and the vehicle he was driving at the time of the incident.

The officers spotted a vehicle matching the description a short time later at a residence near 27th Street and Winchester Avenue. Officers also observed a male inside the residence matching the description given to them by the victim.

Other officers, including Lt. Jordon Hurd, Sgt. Nicholas Capps, and Officer Marti Messer, arrived at the address and the male, later identified as King, was ordered out of the home where he was detained and questioned.

During the course of the investigation, officers located a firearm inside the residence, a shell casing at the scene of the shooting, and video evidence also from the scene.

Bradley King was arrested and lodged in the Bell County Detention Center, charged with Assault – 1st degree and Wanton Endangerment. He is being held on a $100,000 cash bond.

Officers Marcum and Quillen are in charge of this investigation.

WRIL provided some information for this story.