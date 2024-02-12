Bobcats edge Middlesboro to reach 20-win mark Published 3:29 pm Monday, February 12, 2024

Bell County became the second team in the 13th Region to reach the 20-win mark by edging Middlesboro 58-55 on Friday as part of the Larry Tom Davis Classic.

Sophomore guard Cayden Huff scored 23 points to lead the 20-4 Bobcats, who are ranked second in the 13th Region in the RPI ratings. Cameron Hall added 10 points.

Trey King paced the Yellow Jackets with 21 points. Cayden Grigsby and Joseph Killion added 13 and 10 points, respectively.

“I was very proud of how our kids played on the road in a tough environment,” Bell County coach Brad Sizemore said. “You’ve got to give Middlesboro a lot of credit. They played us really hard for four quarters, but our guys weathered the storm and were able to make enough plays down the stretch to get the win.”

Bell County plays host to Harlan on Monday in a girls/boys doubleheader.