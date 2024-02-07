Elks donate to CCM Food Pantry

Published 3:51 pm Wednesday, February 7, 2024

By Staff Reports

Pictured with some of the food boxes are, from left: Elks President Tommy Harrell, Associate CCM Director Chelsy Pittman and Eks Past President Dennis Smith. (Photo submitted)

Staff Report

This past Christmas season the Middlesboro Elks Lodge used over $1700 of a $2000 grant from the Elks National Foundation to prepare and deliver 40 food boxes to the faith-based service organization, Cooperative Christian Ministry (CCM). CCM later distributed the boxes of food to low-income families and individuals just before Christmas. In addition to the food, the Elks donated the remainder of their grant, almost $300, to CCM for their food pantry.

More News

John Shoffner hosting local educators at Space Exploration conference in Houston

Toyota investing $1.3 billion in Georgetown plant

Confirmed measles case found at CVG between Jan. 27-29

Lions rally for win over Berea in Gem City Shootout

Print Article