Elks donate to CCM Food Pantry Published 3:51 pm Wednesday, February 7, 2024

Staff Report

This past Christmas season the Middlesboro Elks Lodge used over $1700 of a $2000 grant from the Elks National Foundation to prepare and deliver 40 food boxes to the faith-based service organization, Cooperative Christian Ministry (CCM). CCM later distributed the boxes of food to low-income families and individuals just before Christmas. In addition to the food, the Elks donated the remainder of their grant, almost $300, to CCM for their food pantry.