Bell sweeps district doubleheader from Middlesboro Published 11:25 am Wednesday, February 7, 2024

Staff Report

Bell County swept a district doubleheader Thursday against visiting Middlesboro, coasting to a 79-45 victory in the girls game before edging the Jackets 62-60 in the nightcap.

The Lady Cats fell behind 15-11 after one quarter but took control by outscoring Middlesboro 24-8 in the second quarter and 30-16 in the third period.

Senior forward Gracie Jo Wilder led the 12-8 Lady Cats with 32 points. Lauren McGeorge added 18.

Keevi Betts, a junior guard, paced the 5-14 Lady Jackets with 22 points. Emily Lambert added 11.

“It’s good to get a district win. We started the game out sluggish, but give credit to Middlesboro for that. They competed hard,” Bell County coach David Teague said. “I thought we got going and did some good things on both ends of the floor in the second half.”

“We’ve had a tough stretch of games and have a tough stretch ahead. It was good to get a needed win. ‘We’ll get back at it in practice and keep working to get better.”

Ethan Buell led a balanced Bell County attack with 20 points. Blake Burnett and Cameron Hall added 18 and 17 points, respectively, for the 17-4 Bobcats, who broke a four-game losing streak with the win and improved to 1-2 in district action.

Jerimah Beck scored 26 for the Jackets, who fell to 7-11 overall and 0-4 in district action. Trey King added 17 points.

Burgin turns tables on Lady Jackets

Exactly one week after a three-point win at home over visiting Burgin, the Middlesboro Yellow Jackets were on the other end of a three-game in the rematch at Burgin as the Lady Bulldogs won 52-49.

Keevi Betts led the Lady Jackets with 21 points. Emily Lambert added seven, followed by Trinity Derossett with six, Morgan Martin and Halaya Brown with four each, Trinity Partin and Millie Roberts with three each and Aieza Ahmad with one.

Lady Cats fall to Rockcastle County

Led by Macy Spivey with 24 points, visiting Rockcastle County claimed a 67-54 victory Saturday over Bell County. Talynne Shearer and Taylor King added 15 and 13 points, respectively.

Lauren McGeorge scored 20 points and Gracie Wilder added 19 for the 12-9 Lady Cats.