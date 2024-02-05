Trooper Teddy Bear on sale for $20 by KSP Published 10:45 am Monday, February 5, 2024

You can help spread the love this Valentine’s Day with a Kentucky State Police (KSP) Trooper Teddy Bear, with every purchase supporting a child in need, and a sale that is currently in progress.

The KSP is offering the public an exclusive opportunity to help support the agency’s outreach program, as now through Feb. 14, you can purchase the heartwarming bears at a special price of $20, down from the regular price of $25.

All proceeds allow troopers to provide teddy bears to children who have been in traumatic situations, such as car crashes, child sexual abuse cases or fighting a terminal illness.

“Trooper Teddy Bears have become a staple in the agency’s community outreach as we work to connect with our most vulnerable population – our children,” said KSP Commissioner Phillip Burnett, Jr. “We hope people embrace the spirit of Valentine’s Day by purchasing a bear and contributing to this meaningful program.”

Trooper Teddy Bears can be purchased online or at any KSP Post. When purchasing online, customers can select to pick it up at their local KSP Post or State Police headquarters in Frankfort free of charge, or have it shipped to their home for an additional fee.

The Trooper Teddy Project relies solely on donations and the sale of bears to sustain it, with 100% of the proceeds being used to purchase additional bears to distribute to children in need. To purchase a bear or make a tax-deductible contribution visit the Trooper Teddy website.

The Trooper Teddy Project came to life in December 1989 after then-Kentucky First Lady Martha Wilkinson hosted a fundraiser at Red Mile Gaming & Racing. The event raised enough funds to purchase 2,000 bears. That first allotment of bears included a personal note from Mrs. Wilkerson.