Lawson signs to play softball at Union College Published 1:25 pm Friday, February 2, 2024

By Jay Compton

jay.compton@middlesboronews.com

Middlesboro senior Kaylee Lawson signed on Monday to continue her softball career at Union College.

Lawson led the Lady Jackets last season with 47 hits, a .461 batting average, 39 runs scored, 28 RBI and 23 stolen bases. She also went 8-7 with three saves while striking out 103 batters over 95 2/3 innings as a pitcher.

She said she was happy to sign a National Letter of Intent with the Lady Bulldogs before her senior season.

“It gives me peace of mind so I can play hard and try hard every day. It gives me something to be excited about,” Lawson said.

While Lawson has played mostly at shortstop and pitcher for the Lady Jackets she would like to switch to the outfield in college.

“I’m not sure which position I’ll play at Union yet but I’d definitely like to play center field,” she said.

Kaylee is the daughter of Danielle and Travis Lawson and plays at MHS with her sophomore sister Kenna. She was joined at her signing ceremony by several other extended family members, her teammates and coaches from her Southwest Virginia Shockers travel ball team along with her Lady Jacket teammates, the MHS coaching staff, Union head softball coach Renee Hicks and assistant Tiffanie Moore.

She has loved the sport since she started playing Tee Ball when she was seven years old.

“I just want to say thank you to everybody who has supported me through all of these years and helped me get to where I am today,” Lawson said.

Lady Jacket coach Aaron Sowders said Kaylee was very deserving of the opportunity to play at the next level.

“Kaylee is one of those kids whose life revolves completely around softball. She’s a softball player year-round, and plays travel ball during the summer every weekend. She’s never missed a practice in her four years and she’s always there encouraging her teammates,” he said. “She has worked very hard and is very deserving of this opportunity to go on and play at the next level.”

Former MHS coach Petie Gilbert agreed.

“Union is getting a good one in Kaylee. She’s going to work and she’s going to get better. I think she’ll make everyone around her better,” he said.

Lawson plans to study to become a Pharmacist and chose Union because she felt at home there.

“I toured the campus and it really felt like home. The teammates and coaches were very welcoming,” Lawson added.

She’s looking forward to the competition at the next level. “And just getting out there and meeting new people, playing the game. It’s all exciting.”