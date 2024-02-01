Richard Roehr Named ARH Regional CEO For Kentucky River and Cumberland Valley Regions Published 4:25 pm Thursday, February 1, 2024

Staff Report

Richard Roehr has been named Regional CEO for the Kentucky River and Cumberland Valley regions served by the multi-hospital Appalachian Regional Healthcare (ARH) system.

As Regional CEO, Roehr will oversee local ARH hospital administrators in the Kentucky River and Cumberland Valley Regions and cultivate relationships with community leaders, medical staff, and hospital leadership teams to maximize ARH operations in the region and ensure patient safety and quality, service, and financial performance.

“The ARH system has served the communities of Eastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia for more than six decades. To remain strong long into the future, we must capitalize on our combined strength as a multi-hospital system as we continue to grow to meet the ever-changing health needs of those we serve,” says Paul Betz, ARH chief operating officer. “We are excited to bring someone with Rich’s extensive experience in the operations of not-for-profit, diverse, community-based health systems to the ARH team and into this position. I am confident he will thrive in this role as we work to maximize the care options provided by our six hospitals and other facilities located throughout these regions.”

Before joining ARH, Roehr most recently served as the President and CEO at AMITA Health Mercy Medical Center in Aurora, Ik. He also served in multiple other leadership positions within the AMITA Health system’s hospitals throughout Illinois, including market vice president of operations, chief operating officer, associate vice president of operations, and administrative director of support services.

His early career experience includes eight years as director of facilities, design and construction with the service master corporation, where he directed multiple service lines at various hospitals nationally.

Roehr says he is excited to join the ARH system.

“I am truly looking forward to serving in this role while becoming part of the Appalachian Regional Healthcare family in service to our communities,” he says.

Roehr holds a bachelor’s degree in business management and a master’s in business administration from the University of Phoenix.

He is a member of the American College of Healthcare Executives and the American Society of Healthcare Engineering.