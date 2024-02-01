Glynda Cline, 67 Published 12:20 pm Thursday, February 1, 2024

Glynda Cline, 67, of Princeton, died Monday, January 29, 2024. Born May 6, 1956 in Fort Knox, KY, she was the daughter of the late Richard and Helen Saylor. Glynda was a remarkable woman with great intellect but most importantly, a loving heart. She loved her family and especially loved being around children. She was an avid animal lover who bred horses and dogs. She was owner and operator n of Little Ponda’s Poodles. To know her was to love her. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Maxie Mitchem; second husband, Dexter Cline, and brother, Richard Saylor, Jr. Survivors include her sister, Wanda Foister of Pineville, KY; brother, Ronnie Saylor; and one grandson whom she loved so much and adoringly called “Cottontop”, Grayson Coleman. Graveside service will be at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, February 3, 2024 at the Mitchem Family Cemetery on Black Oak Mountain in Princeton with Joe Coleman, Officiating. Arrangements by Bailey-Kirk Funeral Home in Princeton, West Virginia. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.bailey-kirk.com. Glynda Cline 1956-2024