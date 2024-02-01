Dovie Rose, 80 Published 12:24 pm Thursday, February 1, 2024

Dovie Vontella Rose, age 80, of Middlesboro, Kentucky, went to her heavenly home on Saturday January 27, 2024.

Born November 4th, 1943, in Middlesboro, Kentucky, she was the daughter of the late Creed Barnett Sr. and Beatrice Evans Barnett.

In addition to her parents, Dovie was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Donald Rose, Sr.

She is survived by her two sons and one daughter, Donald Ray (Laura) Rose, Jr., Darwin Shane (Charity) Rose, and Meggan Rachelle Rose; grandchildren, Andrea Rose, Angela Rose, Kayla (Andrew) Jones, Aaron Rose, Jamie Rose, Montana (Brandon) Kelly, Jennifer Rose, and Jacob Rose; great-grandchildren, Emily Rose as well as a host of many more; two special nephews, Jimmy Jones and David Styer. She also leaves behind her best friend and fishing buddy Betty (Colin) Barnett.

The family of Dovie Vontella Rose will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m., on Wednesday, January 31, 2024, at Meldrum Missionary Baptist Church, Middlesboro, KY. Funeral services will immediately follow at 1:00 p.m., with Pastor Richard Barnett officiating.

Graveside services for Dovie Vontella Rose will be private.

The family of Dovie Vontella Rose would like to give a special thanks to Hospice of the Bluegrass, Baker Cancer Center in Harrogate, TN, Tennova Turkey Creek staff, Elizabeth Larew, APRN, Richard Barnett, Barry Barton, Thomasa Risner, Marvin and Judy Barton, and Meldrum Missionary Baptist Church.

All arrangements for Dovie Vontella Rose are under the care of Cawood Funeral Home, Middlesboro, KY.