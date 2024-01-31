American Pickers are returning to Kentucky Published 9:31 am Wednesday, January 31, 2024

By Lance Gaither

lance.gaither@bluegrassnewsmedia.com

The hit History Chanel television show “American Pickers” will be returning to Kentucky in March to continue their hunt for artifacts and pieces of American history. The announcement was made to the Meade County Chamber of Commerce but the pickers are interested in collections from across the state.

The pickers, who consist of Mike Wolfe, Danielle Colby, Robbie Wolfe and Jersey Jon, want to find interesting antiques and learn about their stories and the stories of their owners. The pickers have made multiple visits to the state with the most recent being in 2018.

On their first visit to Kentucky, the pickers made a stop at Danville’s Pioneer Playhouse. The playhouse appears in the twenty-second episode of the fourth season. At the playhouse, the pickers found a mysterious box with ornate designs of the classical elements of earth, wind, fire, and water. At the end of the episode, an appraiser reveals the box to be a megalethoscope. A megalethoscope is a device invented in 1862 and used to give photographs a three-dimensional effect and could make a daytime photograph look as if it was taken at night. Even with the poor condition of the device the pickers found, it was valued at roughly 600 dollars.

Do you have a collection that you think the pickers would want to see? Call 646-493-2184 or email americanpickers@cineflix.com with your name, phone number, location, and description of the collection with photos. The pickers do not visit stores, flea markets, malls, auction businesses, museums, or anything open to the public.