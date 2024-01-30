Roger R. Smith Published 2:30 pm Tuesday, January 30, 2024

Roger R. Smith, 72, passed away on January 24, 2024, at The University of Tennessee Medical Center. Many will remember him for his humor, his fishing, his skating abilities as a teenager at the skating rink and his love for the Tennessee Vols.

He was born to the late John Lofton and Ruth (Gourley) Smith on April 17, 1951, into a large family of brothers and sisters whom he loved dearly and left him with many great stories of his childhood. Preceding him in death are his brothers, Joe Ed, Pat, Bill, Tom and Tip, and his sisters, Jackie, Terry, Rose and Jimmie Lou. He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Cathia (McBee) Smith, who never left his side throughout his brief battle with cancer. Left to cherish his memory as a father are his two daughters, Amy (Todd) Helton and Nikki (Jeff) Brock and one son, Kevin Smith. He was “Pappy” to four grandkids whom he loved with all of his heart—Eric and Madison Helton and Kennedy and Reagan Brock. They always put a smile on his face and he was their loudest cheerleader in all that they did. He leaves behind one sister, Margaret Cozad of Bement, Illinois and one brother, Richard Smith of Middlesboro; three special sister-in-laws, Dorris Potter of Morehead City, North Carolina, JoAnn Smith of New Tazewell and Jan Smith of Port St. Lucie, Florida; and brother-in-law Jimmy McBee of Middlesboro. Left to mourn him is a host of nieces and nephews who will miss him dearly and his two fur babies, Molli and Cooper.

Dad truly never met a stranger and for thatreason he leaves behind numerous friends and fishing buddies, many of whom joined him each morning for coffee at McDonald’s. We hope that you find comfort in cherishing the countless hours spent with him on the lakes and rivers throughout East Tennessee, the many Friday nights he spent cheering on the Yellow Jackets and the early mornings you shared with him over a cup of coffee. Thank you for being his friend.

Our family would like to express our heartfelt gratitude to the staff of Baker Cancer Center and The University of Tennessee Medical Center for the care they provided Dad.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, January 31 from 4-7 p.m. at Green Hills Funeral Home in Middlesboro, with funeral services immediately following at 7 p.m. with Rev. Dee Fuson and Rev. Jeff Tingle presiding. Graveside services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the ROHO Charitable Trust or the Irene and Howard Baker Cancer Center.