Benny Lee Rains Published 2:28 pm Tuesday, January 30, 2024

Benny Lee Rains, age 63, of Middlesboro, passed away at the Mountainview Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center in Pineville.

He was born October 20, 1960 in Middlesboro to the late Dan and Thelma Rains.

Benny was quite the chatterbox and loved a good conversation. He could talk to anyone about anything. He especially enjoyed hanging out with and talking with his elders, learning so much from their life lessons.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister Lisa Rains Lay, brother Logan Rains, paternal grandparents Jack and Bessie Rains, and maternal grandparents Clarence and Dossie Raines.

He leaves behind his daughter Lindsey (Michael) Mahan, grandchildren Haylee Flanary, Jaylynn Baker and Brogan Mahan, special cousin Brenda Turner, and a host of other cousins, nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends who will miss him dearly.

Services were held January 29 at Green Hills Funeral Home with Dr. William Boyd Bingham III officiating.

Interment followed at Green Hills Memorial Gardens.