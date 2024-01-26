KSP charges Bell man with child sexual exploitation offenses Published 9:36 am Friday, January 26, 2024

NEWS RELEASE

Kentucky State Police

The Kentucky State Police Electronic Crime Branch located, interviewed and arrested Timothy Patrick North, 22, on charges related to a child sexual abuse material investigation.

North was interviewed as the result of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation. The KSP Electronic Crime Branch began the investigation after discovering the suspect uploading sexually explicit images of minors to an online social media account.

The investigation resulted in the execution of a search warrant for North’s cellular phone in Pineville on January 23, 2024. Equipment used to facilitate the crime was seized and taken to KSP’s forensic laboratory for examination.

North is currently charged with five counts of possessing matter portraying a minor over the age of 12 but under the age of 18 in a sexual performance. This charge is a Class-D felony punishable by one to five years in prison. North was lodged in the Bell County Detention Center.

The Kentucky Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force is comprised of more than twenty-six local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies. The mission of the ICAC Task Force, created by the United States Department of Justice and administrated by the Kentucky State Police, is to assist state and local law enforcement agencies in developing a response to cyber enticement and child sexual abuse material investigations. This support encompasses forensic and investigative components, training and technical assistance, victim services, prevention and community education. The ICAC program was developed in response to the increasing number of children and teenagers using the Internet, the proliferation of child sexual abuse material, and the heightened online activity of predators searching for unsupervised contact with underage victims.